Smith, Barry

BARRY STEVEN SMITH, age 71, fell asleep in death on April 17, 2024, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born to Donald and Georgia Smith. His wife of 45 years, Sherie Layne (Senter), son Jotham (Lindsey) Smith and daughter Esther (Logan) Anderson, mother, brother, Jedidiah Smith, 3 granddaughters and one grandson survive him. He was preceded in death by his son, Hosea Nathanael Smith, brothers Guy Smith and Aaron Smith. Memorial service Sat. May 4, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2580 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

