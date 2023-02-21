X
SMITH, Bessie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Bessie M.

Age 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Bessie was born on May 7, 1927, in Palmetto, GA. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Deffrege Vaughn; husband, Robert Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Roberta Golson; grandchildren, Bredrick Smith, Angela (Clifton) Brown, Deon (Teresa) Smith, Darnell, Cathy, and Catrina Golson; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm Thursday, February 23 at Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Road, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service to begin at 1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

