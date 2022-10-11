SMITH, Carol Ann



Age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2022. She was born in Clymer, Pennsylvania, on April 22, 1938, the daughter of Thomas and Lucretia (Blose) King. She was educated in the Purchase Line School District in Pennsylvania and worked as an elementary teacher for 26 years. On September 15, 1962, she married John E. Smith in Winchester, Virginia. Carol was a member of Macedonia Christian Church as well as the Macedonia Willing Workers. She is survived by her two sons, Davis (Susan) Smith and John (Connie) Smith; four grandchildren Brady, Aaron, Tanner and Sydney; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Smith, and her four brothers Tom, Bill, Fred and Jimmy. A visitation will be held at Macedonia Christian Church, 2787 California Rd, Okeana, OH 45053 on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Christian Church, PO Box 147 Okeana, Ohio 45053. Online condolences may be made at



