SMITH, Dave

Obituaries
Age 46, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A visitation for Dave will be held from 2-6pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A graveside will be held at 11am on Friday, February 3, 2023, at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A livestream of the graveside service will be available to those unable to attend in person by visiting Routsong's YouTube channel at the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

