Smith, Donna Louise



Donna Louise Smith, age 86 of Dayton passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born August 22, 1936 in Seco, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cecil and Margaret Burchwell. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a longtime member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and had many careers including Irongate Realty, Simons Cadillac, and Community Blood Center. Donna lived in many places, following Arden on his various assignments with the US Air Force. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arden; son, Craig (Julie ) Smith; grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, Eric, Trevor, and Cole Smith; as well as many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael Smith; sister, Brenda Huffman; and one infant brother. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

