Smith, Dorothy Casey, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Brookdale Buck Creek. Dorothy was born on January 25, 1930. She was born, grew up, and met her husband Wayne Smith in Amsterdam NY. After marrying, the newlyweds moved all over the country. From New York to Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Louisiana, Indiana, and Ohio twice. Dorothy loved living in Springfield where she resided for the past 51 years. She worked as the librarian at St. Teresa School, for several psychologists and physicians, and for the Clark County Job and Family Services. She was an active member of St. Teresa parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Dorothy was also a member of the Springfield Exchange Club. Dorothy's greatest joys were spending time laughing with family and friends, reading, and exploring the books and movies at the Clark County Library. She was a bright light in the world and will be missed by so many. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wayne J. Smith; son, Michael (Elizabeth) Smith; grandchildren, Madeleine, Colin, Evan and Grant Smith; daughter, Susan (Rick) Scott; grandchildren, Rory (Cathy) Scott and Devon (David) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Audrey Scott and Maxwell Weaver; son, Stephen (Marianne) Smith; grandchildren, Patrick and Shannon Smith and sister, Nancy Casey. Visitation will be held Monday, August 28 from 10:00 to 11:00am in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Ave, Springfield OH 45506.



