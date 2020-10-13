SMITH, Edith I. 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born July 27, 1940, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mark E. Smith & Mary (Hilliard) Martin. She lived with Independent Living of Ohio and worked at TAC Industries in Springfield. She loved bowling, crafting and going out to eat. She is survived by a sister, Carol Hannigan; a brother, Michael Martin; niece, Kathy (Ron Howard) Hannigan; nephew, Patrick (Estelita) Hannigan; 2 great nephews, Josh & Wayne; 2 great-nieces, Meghan & Kelly; several great-great-nieces & nephews; and beloved best friend, Phyllis Braden; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, John Martin and a sister, Gloria Jean Smith. Visitation will be 12 noon, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, funeral services will be 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle, Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



