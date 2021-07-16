dayton-daily-news logo
X

SMITH, ERNESTINE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, Ernestine

Ernestine Smith, 76 passed away April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. She was born in Dayton, OH, and attended Dunbar H.S. She earned a B.A. Degree from Central State University and was a member of the Eastern Stars. She worked with the Montg. Cnty. Welfare Dept. before embarking on a career in culinary arts. She also worked with SCLC/IMA. She was a member of New Creation Church in Atlanta, and a long-time member of Central Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Annabelle and Robert Defurr; siblings Rosetta,

Richard, and best friend Margaret Byars. Survived by children: James "Darnell" Smith, Pastor Michelle Smith Cobb and daughter-in-love Tracy Jones Smith; grandchildren: James Smith, Jr., Eboni Woods, Shawnta Smith, Tanaya Smith,

Diamond Smith and Nyasha Cobb; siblings: Roberta Garrett,

Phyllis Morris, Patricia Black and Charles Defurr; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, relatives, special friend Ratt Reid, and her beloved Crown Point family/friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2pm at Island Park.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top