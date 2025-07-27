Smith, Geraldine Webb "Gerry"



95, formerly of Redlands, CA, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, with her children by her side. Born in Philadelphia, she graduated from The Ohio State University in 1952 with a degree in Home Economics and was a lifelong Buckeye fan. She married Air Force pilot Harry Smith, and they raised three children while moving often for military assignments, including Hawaii and Bermuda. A dedicated dietitian and community leader, Gerry was active in the Officers' Wives Club, League of Women Voters, Redlands Bowl, and the Republican Women's Club. She volunteered with the Assistance League, raised puppies for Guide Dogs of the Desert, and shared her therapy dog in hospitals and schools. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on August 2 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, OH. Burial will follow on August 6 at Riverside National Cemetery, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guide Dogs of the Desert. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



