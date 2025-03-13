Smith, Glenna Jeanette



Glenna Jeanette Smith, age 96, passed away at Majestic Care Center Fairfield, Ohio on Monday, March 10, 2025. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky on December 21, 1928 the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Caudill) Couch. On July 2, 1949, she married Donald Gene Smith, the true love of her life, they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his death in July 2015. She was a homemaker and was employed by Pease Warehouse in Fairfield for several years. Glenna could utter the words of the Great Apostle with accuracy and honesty, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" If ever there was a woman who demonstrated faithfulness to the Christian Life it was Glenna. She was a charter member of the Fairfield Missionary Church and a member of Springdale Nazarene Church for more than 40 years. Glenna is survived by her daughter, Pamela Plessinger; grandchildren, Kelly Plessinger and Matthew Plessinger; sister, Karen (Stan) Lawrence, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Bill (Joan) Couch, Louise (Clifford) Keller and Sandra (Gene) Bunger. Visitation will be held at 10 AM Friday, March 14, 2025, until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at the Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Memorial contributions can be made to the church.



