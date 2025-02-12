Smith, J C
J.C. Smith, age 87, of Rogersville, TN. formally of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday (2/7/25) at Signature Health Care of Rogersville. He was a 50 plus year member of the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge No.5 F& A.M.
He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from General Motors.
He is survived by his son, Jay Smith; three sisters, Teresa Combs, Anita Hamilton, and Margie Rogala; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday (2/21/25), at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Prior to the funeral service the Masonic Funeral Rites will be performed by the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge No. 5 F.& A.M. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm. with Military graveside service to follow at Kite Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Christian Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main Street
Rogersville, TN
37857