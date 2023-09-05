Smith, James



Mr. James Frank Smith, age 94. Sunrise March 7, 1929 and Sunset August 29, 2023. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at El-Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE SPRINGFIELD, 823 S. Yellow Springs St. (formerly Porter Qualls & Freeman Funeral Home). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com



