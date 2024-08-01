Smith, James David



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of James David Smith (Dave) of South Charleston, Ohio. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 28th, 2024 at the age of 68.



Dave was born on April 29th, 1956 to Glenda and Jack in Troy, Ohio. Dave is affectionately known as Dumper Dave, Dad and Papaw. He retired from Sunrise Cooperative in South Charleston after a career of 45 years. Dave's favorite hobbies were fishing, restoring vehicles, reading his Bible and cracking jokes with anyone he would meet. Most of all Dave loved the Lord Jesus and spending time with his family.



He was also known for his hard work ethic, whacky sense of humor, and sharing wisdom about faith and life with everyone around him. Dave wanted nothing more than to see everyone know Jesus and live a happy life.



He is survived by son: Jared Smith; daughters: Holly Litteral, Gina Smith, Sarah (Smith) Weiss, Krista (Smith) Case; son-in-law Kyle Case; daughter-in-law Leann (Schott) Smith; and 11 grandchildren.



His funeral service will be held at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home at 1355 W. Main St. West Jefferson, Ohio 43162 on August 2nd, 2024 from 12-2pm. Work boot and blue jean dress attire welcome.



You can send flowers or donate to World Vision in his honor at https://donate.worldvision.org/gift-catalog/animals or World Vision P.O. Box 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com