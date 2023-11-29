Smith, Janet S.



Age 83 of Trotwood, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023. She was born on August 5, 1940 in Paintsville, KY to her parents, Earchil & Tilda Ann Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Smith; sister, Phyllis Baker; brothers, Eddie, Mike, and Butch Adams; and son-in-law, Kerry Johnson. Janet is survived by her daughters, Susan (Allen) Snyder, and Robin Johnson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) Snyder, Ashleigh (Chris) Trent, and Ellie Johnson; great grandchildren, Roman, Mason, and Sadie Snyder, Landon, Lucas, and Layne Trent; sisters, Cloteen (Carl) McDavid, Debbie Kay (Doug) Williams, and Mauddeen (Steve) Smith; sisters-in-law, Sue Adams, Libby Adams, Janet Wildner, and Debbie Ann Millirons; and numerous extended family members and friend. Janet was the Matriarch of the family. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and an exceptional wife and friends. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



