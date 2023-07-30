Smith, Jessie

Smith (Pullen), Jessie Lee



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Dr. Craig S. High officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



