SMITH, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, John Richard "Snuffy"

On December 26, 2022, at 75, John "Snuffy" Richard Smith took one last ride into the great unknown. He was the former owner of Buckminn's Harley-Davidson in Xenia, Ohio.

A Gathering for friends and family will be held beginning at 3 PM Friday, January 6th at Harley-Davidson of Xenia, 1213 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia. Please enter through Service Department Entrance. A celebration of his life will follow Friday at 5:30 PM in the Service Department where there will be an opportunity for friends to openly share their stories at this time. For the full obituary, please refer to the McColaugh Funeral Home website.

