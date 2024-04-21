Smith, Jonathan H.



Jonathan H. "Jon Jon" Smith, age 59 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Atrium Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 12, 1964, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late Hershel Smith and Martha (Gibson) Smith Trissel. Mr. Smith was a retired employee of Dayton Daily News with over 25 years of service. He loved fishing, going to the casinos, cooking, painting, photography, and spending time at the beach. He was extremely creative and loved working with his hands. Jon never met a stranger, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister Sheila Smith, his brother James Smith, stepfather Robert Trissel, his stepbrother Eddie Trissel, and by his fur baby "Welder". He is survived by his lifelong partner of 28 years, Roxie Watson, his loving daughters Melisa Smith & Mariah Newton and husband Erik, his brother Jeffrey Smith and wife Teresa, 2 sisters Shirley Reilly and husband Ed, and Sandra Davis, the apples of his eye, grandson Holt Newton, and his granddaughter Charlotte Newton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer in his memory. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the ICU Nurses & Staff, nurse practitioner Jason Wannemacher, Dr. Nkeiruka Okoye for all of the care Jonathan received at Atrium Medical Center.



