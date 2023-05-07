Smith, Julie

Smith (Harris), Julie Anne



Julie Anne Smith, 61, of Mason, Ohio, passed away on April 30, 2023 with her family by her side after battling cancer. Born February 16, 1962 in San Jose, California Julie moved to Ohio in 1993 to embrace life as a mid-westerner. Julie had a love for people. She was a caring, comforting, and generous woman whose passion was reflected in her love for children. She helped raise more than 70 babies over 20 years as an in-home childcare provider. Julie taught and loved each child and their family like her very own. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, neighbor and friend, she had a passion for her puppies, gardening, and cooking. Julie was extremely positive, a gifted listener and giver of great advice. Julie was an active servant in Christ Church Mason where she oversaw the gardens for many years and worked with children of all ages spreading the love of Jesus. She would often say her job was to just show God's love to others and He would take care of the rest. Preceded in death by her brother Tommy Conklin, Julie is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Kenneth "Pat" Smith, their children, Heather (Trevor) Skanes, Kyle Smith and Deedee Proffitt, her parents, Richard and Anne Harris and siblings Mike Conklin, Jill Downey, Jill Beasley and Jill McConaughy. Visitation will be held 4:30 - 6:00 pm followed by Memorial Service from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, May 12 at Christ Church Mason, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. Refreshments and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Julie Smith's name to the Christ Church Mason Youth Ministry program.

