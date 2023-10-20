Smith, Karen Sue
Karen Sue Smith, 58, of New Carlisle passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023. To celebrate Karen's life, visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm with services at 2:30pm, Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley funeral home in New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344