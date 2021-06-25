dayton-daily-news logo
SMITH, Kenneth R.

Age 75, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Ken was active in Free Masonry. He was a member of Solar Lodge #730, Mt. Moriah #230, Reed Commandery #6, Valley Commandery #80, AASR Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Englewood OES #563, Millennium Lodge #779, St. George Commandery #76, Royal Arch Mason, and Silver Trowel Council #141. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Louise A. Smith (Clark); and by his parents George W. Smith, Sr. and Elberta H. Smith (Hartmann). He is survived by a brother, George (Therese) Smith; daughters, Denise and Deborah; nieces and nephews, Kristin, Caitlin, Michael, Brendan, Bradley and

Audrey. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton or Shriner's Children's Hospital of Ohio. To send condolences or to join the livestream of his service go to:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


