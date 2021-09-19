SMITH, Lydia Frances



Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Walnut Creek Nursing Home on Sat., Aug. 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Leona (Adams) Arrasmith; daughter, Jackie Smith of Xenia; 5 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia S. (James B. Jr.) May of Kettering and Kimberly (Rick) Brown of Xenia; grandchildren, Monica Hagerman of Centerville, Michelle Kersey of Centerville, Rikky Wolfe of Xenia, Jeremy, Aaron and Ronica Brown, Amanda Tackett, Melissa Davidson and Jamie Caudell; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friend, "Cricket". Graveside service will take place at 1pm on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Valley View



Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, OH 45385 with burial to immediately follow. A celebration of life will also be held on Sat. Sept. 25, 2021, at The Moose Lodge, 947 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia, OH 45385. All family and friends are



welcome. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



