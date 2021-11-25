SMITH, Marguerite M.



MARGUERITE M. SMITH, 101, of Yarmouth, Maine, and formerly of Springfield passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born July 2, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Granville and Agnes VanScyoc. Survivors include four daughters, Patricia Felty, Doris (Paul) Weaver,



Nicki Detling and Ellen



Sullivan; two sons, Frank and Bill Smith; grandchildren, Kip and Chris Weaver, Patty Detling-Mattes, John Detling,



Elizabeth and Jim Felty, Philip Smith, Daryl and Jenna Caudill and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Haley, Maddison, Cole, Noah Weaver, Rebecca, Nick, Zach Fuiek, Nolan and Ellington Felty, Aaron Mattes and Dominick and Dawson Detling. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 28th at 3 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME.



