Smith, Mary Frances



Mary Frances Smith, age 91, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, October 25, 2024 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



