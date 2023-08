In Loving Memory Of Monica Y Smith



12/11/66 - 08/11/2018



In heavens embrace, you now reside, A love that Lingers, a bond un-tied. While tears may fall, your spirit's near, in every moment, you're still here.



We Love and miss you dearly



Love, Mom, Aunt Betty, Son, Family & Friends



