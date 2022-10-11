SMITH, Nancy Jean



89, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away October 5, 2022, peacefully at Forest Glen Health Campus. Nancy was born September 5, 1933, to the late William R. Henderson and Grace N. (Johns) Henderson in Springfield, Ohio. Nancy was married to Dewey (Gene) Smith. Survivors include 5 children, George (Charlene) Smith of Kentucky, Robert (Pam) Smith of S. Carolina, Rodger Smith, Brenda (Zane) Zerkle of Springfield, and Shelia Smith of St. Paris, Ohio. Nancy is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a particularly dear niece, Mary (Shane) Latham who visited her aunt Nancy often and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, William E. Smith and a grandson Robert S. Smith Jr. Along with being an excellent homemaker Nancy and Gene fostered 23 children in home over their child rearing years. Burial will be at the family's convenience in Kentucky next to her beloved husband, Gene. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

