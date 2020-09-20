SMITH, Nellie Age 93 formerly of Arcanum, passed away Friday September 18, 2020. She was born on May 8th, 1927, to the late Edward and Lottie Moyer. Nellie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her family. She also loved being on the beach. After many years of service Nellie retired from Fox Cleaners. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son David Moyer. Nellie is survived by her brother Stanley (Peg) Moyer and loving daughters: Sherry Smith of Tipp City, Vicki (Charles) Clark of Brookville, Deborah (Greg) Kling of Enon, and Barbara (Bruce) Bush of Vandalia. Also survived by grandchildren Margaret Moyer, Nicki (Brian) Henderson, Shawn (Jillian) Kovacs, Missi (Brad) Dettwiller, T.J. Bolden, David Clark, Dustin Smith and Jeremy Clark. Great grandchildren Taylor (Sean), Billy, Brad, Nickolas, Chad, Chloe, Franzi, Cole, Jake, Amelia, Blake, Lisa-Lynn, Keir, Jaxson, and Isaiah and many other loving family members. A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Monday, September 21, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, Oh 45415. The family will receive visitors 9:30 am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Abbottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Nellie's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

