Smith, Norris

Smith Jr., Norris



Norris Smith Jr., age 74, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, November 29, 2024.



Funeral service 11 am Saturday, December 7, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Pastor Timothy D. Newkirk, officiating. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.



