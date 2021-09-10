dayton-daily-news logo
SMITH, Paul

SMITH, Paul V.

Age 74, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021.

Paul was born in Middletown, OH, to Earl and Eileen Smith. He worked as a computer programmer for Lexis Nexis retiring in 2012.

Paul is survived by his longtime friend, George Hannaford, sister, Joyce (Rudy) Duda, brother, Manford (Brenda) Smith, and many extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Mr. Paul Smith will be held on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at 11 AM at The Arlington Memorial Gardens

Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, 45231. Once on the grounds of the memorial park, follow the light blue line to the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/Donation2?10243.donation=form1&df_id=10243&mfc_pref=T.

