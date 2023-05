Smith, Phyllis V.



Phyllis V. Smith, age 72 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005 Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment at Woodside Cemetery to follow services.