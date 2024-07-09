Smith, Robert L.



Robert L. Smith, age 91 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 30, 1933, in Germantown, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond & Eves (Snook) Smith. Mr. Smith honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired employee of General Motors with 30 years of service, and he was a member of the NRA. Preceded in death by his wife Irene J. Smith on June 7, 2004, his 6 brothers Weldon, Chet, Ralph, Paul, Willard, and Don Smith, and by his sister Jean Lewis. He is survived by his children Gary Smith, Eva Hartzell and husband David, Mike Smith and David Smith, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton. Military Honors will be conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com