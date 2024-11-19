Smith, Sheila



Sheila H. Smith, age 70 of Beavercreek passed away Saturday November 9, 2024 with her loving family by her side. She was born September 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Verbiar) Quinlan. Sheila was a member of the Blue Star Mothers, Gold Star Family; and organized the Scholarship fund for Fairmont Baseball players in memory of her son, Chris. Sheila also would make blankets for veterans at the VA and the troubled youth. After working for Deloitte for 43 years she retired and enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband. She enjoyed reading, Scrabble, traveling and gardening. Sheila adored her grandchildren, often could be found playing games with them or cooking chipped beef or cookies. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher; father-in-law, Cecil (Anita) Smith; and three brothers, Kevin, Mark and Sean Quinlan. Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Stephen; son, Jeremy (Anna) Smith; daughter, Laura (Ryan) Pursel; four grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Deegan Smith, Hayden Pursel, Hannah Pursel; three siblings, Kathy (John) McKeon, Brian (Tari) Quinlan, Colleen Quinlan; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service was held on Monday November 18, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Siler officiating. The family received friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial followed at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Children's in memory of Sheila. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



