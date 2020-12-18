SMITH, Stella

SMITH (Campbell),



Stella Mae (Campbell) Smith, 67, of Springfield, passed away December 15, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born on February 27, 1954, in Catawba, the daughter of Gaylord and Geneva (Allen) Campbell. Stella had enjoyed working at various locations throughout Springfield. She loved to bake and especially to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Anthony (Amanda) Doughman, Christopher Doughman, Steven Meadows (Heather Brown), and Stephanie (Aric) Campbell-Blackburn; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Dave Campbell, Deb Kiss, Pam Porter, Pat Hinish, and Linda Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Smith; siblings, Rose Morgan, Tom Campbell, and John Reed; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Face masks will be required, and limited numbers of people will be allowed in at a time. Condolences may be shared at



