SMITH, Sr.,



Thomas Edison



Thomas Edison Smith, Sr., age 78, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Thomas was born in Manchester,



Kentucky, on March 26, 1942, to Noah Smith and Hazel (Smallwood) Smith.



Thomas is survived by his children, Theresa Smith and Thomas Smith, Jr; his grandchildren, Tiffany Lawrence, Thomas Edison Franklin Smith, Jr.,



Jonathan Wooten, Tayler Lawrence, and Tyler Lawrence; and several great-grandchildren, Hannah, Savannah, Kyla, Kendall, Adison, Jace, Kylie, Kennedy, Chloe, Cameron, Brooklyn, Myra, and Aubree; and his siblings, Barb, Blanche, James, and Donna Jean. Thomas was preceded in death by his spouse, Martha Smith, and his parents.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday,



December 16, 2020, at 12:30 PM with Rev. Josh Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com