SMITH, Virginia M.



Age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 10, 1936, in Kingman, Ohio, and moved to Middletown in 1984. She was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed going to yard sales, crocheting, playing cards and Yahtzee, and especially spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Guy O. and



Marjorie (Price) Shumaker; the father of her children, Delbert Earl Inlow, Jr.; one brother, Jim; and four sisters, Sara, Mary Bills, May Bosier and Roma. She is survived by five children, Iva Hall, Clint Inlow (Barb Brewer), Earlene Kuhn (Nick), Delbert Inlow and Ringo Inlow (Virginia Webb); five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with her son-in-law, Nick Kuhn officiating. Interment will be at



Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



