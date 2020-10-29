SMTIH, Linda

SMITH, Linda



Linda Smith, age 74, of Laura, passed away on Sunday,



October 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver



Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.


