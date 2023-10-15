Smucker, Emily

Smucker (Delp), Emily



ORRVILLE, OH -- Emily Delp Smucker, age 75, of Orrville, OH and Naples, FL, died Saturday, October 7, 2023, at her home in Orrville, surrounded by her family.



Emily was born on April 25, 1948, in Oxford, Ohio, to the late Richard and Roslind (Ellis) Delp, graduated from Tallawanda High School in Oxford in 1966, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education at Miami University in 1970. She married Richard Kim Smucker on August 23, 1969, in Oxford and Richard survives her.



Coming from generations of educators on her father's side and generations of successful farmers on her mother's side, Emily never forgot her roots. She began her career as an elementary school teacher for several years following college. She enjoyed teaching children so much that even after retiring from teaching she never stopped supporting the education system by volunteering for many school events and acting as an advocate for teachers.



Continuing her love of education, she spent over 40 years going to The Chautauqua Institute in Western N.Y. During the summer season, Emily shared her passion and love of Chautauqua with friends and family. She particularly enjoyed the classical performing arts programming, religious services and civil dialogue promoted there. Likewise, she was an advocate for Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, in Akron, OH as well as the Cleveland Orchestra. She was inspired by the music and enjoyed attending the many concerts and events.



Through her family's farming background, she was also dedicated to and involved with the family farms, which she and her brothers owned. Her joy was to be with and support family members, and in her way, she felt that family should include a broad group of life-long friends. On her 70th birthday a childhood friend summed up what many would say of Emily, "Your loyalty, your patience, your desire to do good wherever you can, your unwavering commitment to promoting what is right even when it is unpopular, your purity of thought and values all make you special and unique. But most of all your love, devotion and care for people, both family and friends, sets you apart". These values were all practiced in an unassuming and quiet way, never seeking the limelight.



She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, as well as a major supporter of her husband throughout his career in business and the community. This past August, Emily and Richard celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. She was the rock of the family and will be missed by many.



In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Julie (Marcus) Fuller of Naples, FL; two grandchildren, Mason and Catherine Fuller of Naples, FL; and three brothers, Ted Delp of Mason, OH, Phillip Delp of Columbus, OH and David Delp of Columbus; OH.



A private service will be held in Oxford, OH at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chautauqua Institution, 1 Ames Avenue, Chautauqua, NY 14722, www.chq.org.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chautauqua Institution, 1 Ames Avenue, Chautauqua, NY 14722, www.chq.org.



