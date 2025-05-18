Snavely, Daniel "Dan"



Daniel (Dan) Snavely, age 70, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on January 25, 2025, surrounded by family. Dan was born March 15, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan, the son of the late Donald D. and Antoinette (Plese) Snavely. He was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia and was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. He spent most of his career working in the ICU pharmacy at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Dan loved the outdoors including biking, kayaking, running, and skiing (both on snow and water). He spent many afternoons hiking at Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs, accompanied by his dogs over the years- Midnight, Rover, and Oscar. Woodworking and carpentry were some of his favorite hobbies, and his home in Fairborn shined as a result. His daughters can report many, many hours spent in hardware stores during their childhoods in support of this passion! He was a long-time member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Fairborn, serving in many capacities including singing bass in the choir, acting as the church handyman, and giving his time and talent as a member of the vestry. He was always willing to help his fellow parishioners in times of need, with services ranging from lawnmower repair to plumbing to transportation. He was a committed blood donor, donating 154 times since 1994.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Bobby and Doris Bastin. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Debbie, daughters Katie (Ryan) Coffman and Kelsey (Russell May) Snavely, grandsons Henry (10) and Max (6) Coffman, his 3 siblings Janice Weber, Tom Snavely, and Mike Snavely, and various cousins, nieces and nephews. His family was the light of his life.



Memorial service for Daniel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church (1501 N. Broad Street, Fairborn, OH 45324), with a visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately after the service in the parish hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Glen Helen Association at glenhelen.org or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.



