Snavley (Fisher), Mary Catherine



SNAVLEY Mary Catherine, age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday March 15, 2024 in Kettering Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Harry and Goldie (Hart) Fisher. She was educated in Hamilton Schools graduating from Hamilton High School in 1949. She was employed at Cincinnati Bell Telephone for 26 years retiring in 1980. On December 26, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church she married George "LeRoy" Snavley and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2019. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Women of Zion, Telephone Pioneers, Ladies' Auxiliary American Legion Post #138. Mary and LeRoy enjoyed photography, spending winters in Estero, Florida where they were founders of the Hamilton Days in Ft. Myers. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Taulbee; her grandchildren, Kristina, Katie (Joe), Kyle, Maribeth and Joe; her great-grandchildren, Xavier, Braydon, Austen, Evan, Nollie, Julia, Aurora, Jasper, Jasmine, and Achilles; future great great grandchild due in July; special cousin, Dale Kugler; special friends, Lois Geiman and Margaret Bewley; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy and daughter, Sheri Maffeo in 2016 and siblings, Eleanor Hazzard and Robert Fisher. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio and on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to, Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 212 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, in Mary's memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



