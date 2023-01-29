Sneddon, Shirley

SNEDDON (Furlong), Shirley M.



Age 84 of Union, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She retired from Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville where she had helped families for over 42 years. Shirley enjoyed playing BINGO, going to the casino and concerts. Her biggest joy was her family, she loved spending time with each of them. She will be missed by so many that knew her. She is survived by her daughters: April Weaver and Mary Ann Oborne, grandchildren: David (Amy) Carmean, Jennifer (Justin Shaw) Horman, Jeremy Earley, Shaun Lindsey, great grandchildren: MacKenzie, Emily, Grace, Riley and Madison, brother: John Sipos, nephews: Ray Gibson Jr., Mike Gibson, Steven Gibson, Joe Burke, Joey Sipos, John Robert Sipos and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: William Furlong, mother: Mary (Daily) Sipos, sister: Mary Jane Gibson and son-in-law: Jeff Weaver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Shirley and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



