Snell, Keith

Keith Reese (Smitty) Snell, born March 31, 1940, in Lancaster, Ohio, passed away at home on December 20, 2023. He was born to Glen Leslie Snell and Mary Elizabeth Reese. He served in the United States Army, worked as a diary manager in the Liberal Market grocery and later as a janitor. During his life he enjoyed woodcraft, competitive auto drag racing, flying small aircraft, leading Boy Scout Troops, refereeing basketball, and was an avid fan of The Ohio State University football. Go Buckeyes!! Smitty reared two nephews following the death of their father: Michael Lee Snell and Ronald Lee (Bubba) Snell, Jr. He and Bonnie Claire Wilson were wed on February 13, 2009 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, St Louis, Missouri Temple. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Glen Snell, Lawrence Snell, and Ronald Lee Snell, Sr; and nephews: Michael Lee Snell and Ronald Lee Snell, Jr. He is survived by two nephews who reside in Oregon.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, Ohio, on March 23, 2024 at 2:00pm.



