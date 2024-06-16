Snell, Raymond



Raymond Snell passed away June 7, 2024. Born in Springfield, Ohio November 8, 1948, the son of Paul and Virginia (Jones) Snell. Ray enjoyed an idyllic childhood, sharing many adventures with his parents and brother, Larry, including 10 trips to New York City and 3 vacations to Disneyland. His summers were filled with youth baseball and the winters with junior bowling. At the age of 15 and playing for Donnelsville, he was the starting pitcher in both the Clark County Pony League All-Star game and the Clark County Pony League Championship Game. In bowling, he and his brother Larry won 2nd in Ohio in a Junior Doubles Tournament, and Ray's team won the league championship every year. His last year in Jr. bowling he was picked to bowl on the Park Lanes Junior House Team, which won every junior tournament that year. After graduating from Tecumseh High School, class of 1966, he attended Wright State from 1966-1967 and returned to Wright State from 1979-1982. The summer of 1967 he started a 6 year career with McDonalds. In 1968, he helped prepare the very first Big Mac ever served in Springfield. He worked there until joining the Air Force in 1968 during the Vietnam Conflict. The Air Force taught him Russian to be a voice intercept operator, and Ray was stationed in New York, Texas, Alaska, and finally at the National Security Agency (NSA) near Washington D.C. After being honorably discharged in 1972, Ray returned to McDonald's as the night manager of the South Limestone store. The next year he was promoted to store manager of the East Main Street McDonalds. Then, in 1974, Ray began his career at the Springfield News Sun as a classified advertising sales rep, moving to retail advertising sales in 1985. He was later promoted to advertising manager in 1996. He was voted to be on the Board of Directors of ONAE (Ohio Newspaper Advertising Executives) and served 6 years, including 2 years as President of that statewide organization. Ray retired from the Springfield News Sun with 33 years of service, including 11 years in management. For many years, Ray was also involved with his high school class' reunions. He created and maintained a website for his Tecumseh Class of 1966, and also created a Facebook group for all Tecumseh 1960's Alumni. He also served as the Chairman of the reunion committee for the successful 50 year reunion. Ray enjoyed golf with his good friend Doug Hudson, who first introduced Ray to golf when they were 15 years old. He enjoyed Ohio State sports, but he would not waste a minute on any of the millionaire professionals playing today's sports. While working at the News Sun, he met the love of his life, Joyce Berg, and they had been together 25 years. He is survived by his kids, Stefanie Curtis, Kevin Snell, Amber (Joseph) Lopez, and Jared (Chrissy) Snell, grandchildren, Aidan Curtis, Abbey Curtis, Andrew Snell, Kaspar Kaleps, Joseph (Joe-Joe) Lopez, Ethan Snell, and Gryphon Snell, and brother, Larry (Sue) Snell of Harleysville, PA. He is also survived by his two lifelong friends of over 50 years, Doug Hudson and Dick Simpson, and friend, Gary Sanger. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 2:00-5:00PM at Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





