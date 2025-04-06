Snow, Richard L. "Dick"
Age 83, of West Carrollton, passed away April 1, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 3:00PM until the time of service. Richard will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties in memory of Richard. For the full remembrance and to share expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.routsong.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429