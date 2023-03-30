Snyder, Danny L.



SNYDER, Danny L., age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Danny was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa. He was a hard worker taking care of his family through the years. Danny retired from Apex Tool Group after 48 1/2 years of service, was a U.S. Army Veteran, enjoyed fishing at Lyre Lake for many years, liked classic cars and boating.



Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Phyllis Snyder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carolyn; daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca & Jonathan Zwerling of GA; son & daughter-in-law, Kevin & Angela Snyder of Dayton; sister, Sharon Weaver of West Carrollton; brothers, Gary and Patty Snyder of Dayton & Mark and Lori Snyder of Liberty Twp.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia & Oliver; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave. Xenia. OH 45385 or online at https://www.4pawsforability.org/donate-to-4-paws/ in Danny's memory. Because this is a celebration of Danny's life, he would want the visitation and services to be casual attire.

