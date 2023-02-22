SNYDER, Gregory Allen



Age 71, of Laura, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He was born December 30, 1951, to the late Tenny & Bessie Snyder in Mt. Sterling, Ohio. He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Carey (Jody) Tiernan of Troy; granddaughters Corinne and Callie Tiernan, both of Troy. Greg was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association. He loved hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughters at all their activities. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Greg may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

