Snyder, Joanne

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Snyder (Stach), Joanne Margaret

Joanne Margaret Snyder, 82, of Springfield, passed away November 14, 2023, in Oakwood Village. She was born August 16, 1941, in Cook County, Illinois the daughter of Joseph and Sophia (Kuczaj) Stach Mrs. Snyder was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, going to the casinos and she loved her family, es-pecially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She is survived by two children; Lisa Hatcher and Dewey Snyder, three grandchildren; Vannessa Hatcher, Cayla Kiger and William Bruce Hatcher, one great granddaughter; Amelia Jolene King, one brother; Robert (Carol) Stach and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Bruce Snyder, a daughter; Julie Snyder, siblings; Elaina Stach and Gerald Stach and her parents. Private services will be held for Joanne's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Bergdoll, Ralph
3
Daniel, Johnnie
4
Dresser, David
5
Bayes, Ernestyne
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top