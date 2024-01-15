Snyder, John Randall "(Randy)"



John Randall (Randy) Snyder departed this life on January 11, 2024. Randy was born on November 18, 1950 to John and Colleen Snyder in Hammond, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Annie; children Elizabeth (Colby) Holland, Jonathan (Rachel) Snyder, and Benjamin Snyder; four grandchildren, Charles, Claire, Anna, and Dakota; and brother James (Robin) Snyder and sister Sandra Batchelar. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Cathy Weber. Randy graduated from Morton High School, in Hammond, Indiana, and Cincinnati Bible Seminary. He was ordained into the ministry in 1972. He was the youth minister in Florence, Kentucky and the senior minister of congregations in the Columbus, Dallas, Atlanta, and Dayton areas. As Lifeline Radio, his messages were broadcast on the local Christian radio station for 27 years. As Crosshope, his messages were broadcast nationally on Sirius FM Family Talk for 10 years. He supported missions in many countries, especially Kerala Christian Mission in India, having traveled to Kerala, India many times. Known for his engaging personality, humility, and sense of humor, Randy was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, pastor, and friend. Funeral Services are 11am Wednesday January 17, 2024 at the Miamisburg Christian Church 1146 E Central Ave Miamisburg, OH. Burial will be in Alfordsville Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday one hour prior to the service and 1 hour after the service.



In Randy's memory, contributions can be made to:



Kerala Christian Mission Inc.



c/o Acuff Financial Services



1920 Georgia Highway



Loganville, Georgia 30052



