Snyder, Robert

Robert Fredric "Bob" Snyder, 78, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on January 29, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Fredric "Fritz" and Imelda "Mel" (Rammel) Snyder. Bob was a proud life-long resident of Miamisburg and a graduate of Miamisburg High School, The Ohio State University and the University of Dayton. He had a natural gift for mathematics and obtained a degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in Accounting. Recognizing Bob's industriousness and talent, General Motors hired him upon graduation from Ohio State and he eventually retired from Delphi in 2001 as a comptroller. In retirement, he volunteered as a mathematics instructor at the Brunner Literacy Center and was also active as a volunteer at Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Miamisburg. Bob enjoyed all sports but had a special fondness for Ohio State football, which he attended games regularly as a season ticket holder. He also played tennis and golf for many years and met weekly with his tennis group for luncheons. Bob was also a world traveler and avid photographer. He traveled throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and North and South America and was keen to share his amazing photos with friends and family. Bob is survived by three sisters, Susan (Dale) Beal, Nancy (Jon) Frank, and Margaret Ann (Mike) Lee. He was a proud uncle to nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Aaron) Scarborough, Heather Atkinson, Brian (Maryanna) Frank, Kelly (David) South, Joanna (Shannon) Brown, and Joshua (Alissa) Lee. Bob also leaves behind seven great nieces and nephews and special aunt, Mary McMurchy. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planting Seeds, P.O. Box 038, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



