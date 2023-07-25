Sohn, Ronald



Ronald L. Sohn, age 79 of Waynesville, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 6, 1944 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Lewis Sohn and Blanche Young. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his amazing wife of 35 years of togetherness, Beverly Sohn; brother-in-law, Tom Aydelotte; and niece, April Lynn Ritter. Ron is survived by his sister, Carol Duley; special niece, Beth Duley; niece, Donna (Andy) Cappellano; nephews, Donald Martin Duley and Charles Wayne Jenkins Jr.; brother-in-law, Jim Aydelotte; step-sons, Bob Patterson Jr. and Mike (Vickie) Anderson; daughters, Jennifer (Tony) McGee and Dr. Melissa Sohn; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Ostendorf, Jeanette (Matt) Durso, Abigail Shoffner, Mara (Matthew) Walburn; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Rhett, Amelia, Kaden, Scarlett, Mark, and Frank. He is also survived by numerous special aunts, cousins, family and friends. Ron graduated from Preble Shawnee High School in 1962 with the best classmates ever. He lettered in basketball for 4 years and admitted he was better at sports than school. He graduated from Wright State University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in Geology after 13 years of night classes. In 1962 he began working for the Atomic Energy Commission at Mound Laboratory. His career spanned 42 years at the Mound and Ron said it was "the best career I could have had". In 1967 he started a Gem & Mineral business doing retail shows all over the country. The success of his efforts was rewarded by being invited to the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, the largest and most respected show of all Mineral Shows. He continued doing the Tuscan Show for a number of years. Ron had a love of 50's, 60's, and 70's cars and over the years he had a number of very nice rides beginning with his first at age 14 and last at age 77. His favorite was a 1939 standard Ford sedan that he homebuilt into a street rod, fire engine red with flames. He and Beverly drove the wheels off it going to 17 states and Canada twice. Ron has requested no crying or sobbing at his memorial, only smiles, chuckles, and laughs recalling all the good times. "I've had a GREAT journey". Guests are encouraged to wear casual attire. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Celebration of Life will be officiated by Tom Meyer at 5:00 pm following the gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Ron's memory. To share a memory of Ron please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com