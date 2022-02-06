SOLAZZO, Dominic "Dick"



90, passed away January 31, 2022. Dick was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. After graduation, he enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and remained active in the Air Force Reserves thru 1959. After leaving active duty in the Air Force, he became a member of the Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service Local Union No. 392. Dick was also a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, the Italian American Society and Hamilton-Fairfield Optimist Club.



He is survived by: one sister, Mary Ann; two sons, Randy and Dan; 4 grandchildren, Staci (Ricky) Sandlin, Lindsey, Carrie and Nick. He is also survived by his dear friend, Peggy Scheid along with numerous friends at The Waterford at Fairfield.



Visitation for family and friends will take place 11:30 a.m. – until time of Prayer Service (12 Noon), Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Stephens Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 1314 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Deacon Jeff Merrell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at



