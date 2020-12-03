SOMERS, Richard

SOMERS, Jr., Richard "Rick"



Age 65 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He retired from Good Samaritan Hospital with over 45 years of service. Rick was also a Reading Tutor with Dayton Public Schools. He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Linda (Schreck) Somers, sisters-in-law: Debbie Schreck, Brenda (Mike) Rose, brother-in-law: Earl Schreck Jr., nieces and nephews: Shana McGuire, Justin Somers, Michael Rose, Earl Schreck III, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Shirley Mae (Warn) Somers Sr. and brother:



Ronald Somers. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

